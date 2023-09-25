Update On Patrick Mahomes' Injury Status
By Jason Hall
September 25, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly "all good," despite limping at one point during his team's 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday (September 25).
"#Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes, who was limping at one point after getting rolled up Sunday against Chicago, is “all good,” per source. Nothing serious. Kansas City visits the #Jets this week," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
Mahomes appeared to be limping after getting hit in the right leg by Bears pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue just before halftime, but was never pulled from the game, finishing with 272 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 33 passing, as well as an additional 28 yards on three rushing attempts.
Mahomes had previously dealt with an ankle injury that caused him to miss one drive in the Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which lingered throughout the postseason and was re-injured late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII. The 28-year-old played through the injury, leading the Chiefs to a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles to earn his second Super Bowl MVP award and the franchise's second Super Bowl victory in five seasons.