Update On Patrick Mahomes' Injury Status

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly "all good," despite limping at one point during his team's 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday (September 25).

"#Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes, who was limping at one point after getting rolled up Sunday against Chicago, is “all good,” per source. Nothing serious. Kansas City visits the #Jets this week," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Mahomes appeared to be limping after getting hit in the right leg by Bears pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue just before halftime, but was never pulled from the game, finishing with 272 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 33 passing, as well as an additional 28 yards on three rushing attempts.