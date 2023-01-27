Patrick Mahomes' Injury Update Again Moves AFC Championship Betting Line

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the consensus 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game after quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided a reassuring update on his injury status.

The Chiefs were initially listed as the favorite, then underdog and back to favorite this week amid Mahomes' high ankle sprain, which he experienced during the first half of Kansas City's AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes, who returned in the second half and finished Saturday's game with 195 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 30 passing, said he was "ready to go" while addressing reporters on Wednesday (January 27), which led to the Chiefs once again being the consensus favorite on sportsbooks.

"It's doing good," Mahomes said via ESPN. "I've done a few days of treatment, a few days of rehab. Excited to get on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I'm at. But it's feeling good so far.

"I felt better than I thought I was going to be after the game. Moving on it during the game definitely hurt. But after the game, I was able to rest it and kind of ice it up and do different stuff like that. I felt in a little bit better position, and obviously the next morning felt a little bit better, and then I've continued to get better throughout the week, so we'll see how I feel today at practice."

The Bengals initially opened as high as a 3-point underdog on some sportsbook apps and have attracted many early bets this week coming off a decisive win against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.