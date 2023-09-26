Baseball Legend Brooks Robinson Dead At 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson has died at the age of 86, his family announced in a statement shared by the Baltimore Orioles, his team for the entirety of his 23-year Major League Baseball career, on Tuesday (September 26).

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball," the Robinson family said.

Robinson was a two-time World Series champion (1966, 1970), the 1964 American League Most Valuable Player, the 1970 World Series MVP, a 16-time Gold Glove third baseman -- having won the award consecutively from 1960-75 -- and an 18-time All-Star, having been selected every year from 1960 to 1974.