Baseball Legend Brooks Robinson Dead At 86
By Jason Hall
September 26, 2023
Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson has died at the age of 86, his family announced in a statement shared by the Baltimore Orioles, his team for the entirety of his 23-year Major League Baseball career, on Tuesday (September 26).
“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball," the Robinson family said.
Robinson was a two-time World Series champion (1966, 1970), the 1964 American League Most Valuable Player, the 1970 World Series MVP, a 16-time Gold Glove third baseman -- having won the award consecutively from 1960-75 -- and an 18-time All-Star, having been selected every year from 1960 to 1974.
A Statement from the Robinson Family and the Orioles:— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 26, 2023
The Arkansas native hit for a .267 career average with 268 home runs and 1,357 RBIs in 2,896 career games and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.
"All of us at Major League Baseball are saddened by the loss of Brooks Robinson, one of the greats of our National Pastime and a legend of the Baltimore Orioles," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement shared on the league's official website. "Brooks stood among the greatest defensive players who have ever lived. He was a two-time World Series Champion, the 1964 American League MVP, and the winner of 16 consecutive Gold Gloves at third base. He was a model of excellence, durability, loyalty and winning baseball for the Orioles. After his playing career, he continued to make contributions to the game by working with the MLB Players Alumni Association.
"I will always remember Brooks as a true gentleman who represented our game extraordinarily well on and off the field all his life. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Brooks’ family, his many friends across our game, and Orioles fans everywhere."