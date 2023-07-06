Cameraman Drilled By Wild Throw During Orioles-Yankees Game

A cameraman was hospitalized after getting hit in the forehead by a wild throw during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees on Wednesday (July 5).

The incident took place when Orioles rookie shortstop tried to throw out Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe at first base, but the throw, instead, sailed high over first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and drilled YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel, the New York Post reports.

Stendel was hospitalized for an orbital fracture before later being released.

“He and his family appreciate everyone’s support,” a YES Network spokesperson said in a statement obtained by the Post.