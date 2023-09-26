Hunter Biden Files Lawsuit Claiming Rudy Giuliani Hacked His Devices

Hunter Biden has filed a civil lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and Giulianai's former attorney, Robert Costello, accusing them of breaking federal and state computer privacy laws for downloading data from a laptop they obtained from a computer repair shop in Delaware.

The laptop's contents led to legal trouble for Hunter and his father, President Joe Biden, implicating them in an alleged bribery scheme involving a Ukrainian company. The House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry over the alleged bribes.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, claims Giuliani "not only admitted but bragged about downloading data from Plaintiff's 'laptop' (even though he only had a hard drive) onto his own computer."

"For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff's devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff's alleged 'laptop' computer," the lawsuit states.