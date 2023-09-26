NFL Star Says He Was Forced Into Mental Hospital, Injected With Substance

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones claims he was forced into a mental hospital by the Las Vegas Fire Department and "injected" with an unknown substance last week.

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Jones revealed in photos of three handwritten notes shared on his X account Monday (September 25), which included the caption "First day out but I'm still aligned."

“I was injected with I don’t know what,” he added.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler who missed the Raiders' first three games of the 2023 season, claimed that "a group of five to seven" people showed up at his home with an ambulance and injected him with a mysterious substance before transporting him to Southern Hills hospital, where he had "no cell phone or no communication."