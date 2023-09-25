Jimmy Garoppolo Suffered Serious Injury During 'SNF' Loss

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been placed into the NFL's concussion protocol following the team's Week 3 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Monday (September 25).

"#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels tells reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo is in the NFL’s concussion protocol," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on his X account.

The Raiders had previously confirmed that Garoppolo, 31, was evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's loss, which was why he was unavailable for postgame interviews. McDaniels didn't disclose how or when the potential injury could have taken place, but specified that the quarterback wasn't checked for a concussion until after the game concluded.