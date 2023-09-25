Jimmy Garoppolo Suffered Serious Injury During 'SNF' Loss
By Jason Hall
September 25, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been placed into the NFL's concussion protocol following the team's Week 3 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Monday (September 25).
"#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels tells reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo is in the NFL’s concussion protocol," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on his X account.
The Raiders had previously confirmed that Garoppolo, 31, was evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's loss, which was why he was unavailable for postgame interviews. McDaniels didn't disclose how or when the potential injury could have taken place, but specified that the quarterback wasn't checked for a concussion until after the game concluded.
Garoppolo was sacked four times during Sunday's game, finishing with 324 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions -- the last of which came during the game's final 12 seconds -- on 28 of 44 passing. The veteran quarterback also appeared to have landed awkwardly on his ankle while being sacked by Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt late in the first half.
Garoppolo was checked by the Raiders' medical staff and returned before ever missing a snap in Sunday's game. The 31-year-old signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the Raiders this past offseason, having been limited to just 10 starts and 11 appearances due to Lisfranc foot injury during his final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.
Garoppolo was reported to have undergone secret surgery shortly after signing with the Raiders in March, league sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic in May 25.