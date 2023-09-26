Nipsey Hussle's Neighborhood Nip Foundation Partners With LA Marathon 2024

"He told the whole team about it and how he wanted the brand to do something with the LA Marathon, especially since it’s in L.A.,” he continued. “Nip actually wanted to run the marathon. He told us all to get ready and get in shape for it. That’s why it feels so good for this to be coming to fruition.”



Nipsey Hussle launched his Neighborhood Nip Foundation back in 2019 to help improve and inspire his community through tactics that help underprivileged kids. The Marathon Clothing (TMC) brand plans to register a team of 15 or more in the marathon, which will be sponsored by The Marathon Clothing, The Marathon Water and Puma. All funds raised by each runner will go towards the foundation.



“Hussle’s ‘marathon’ mentality and mindset fueled his ability to persevere against all odds and achieve greatness in every endeavor of his life," Asghedom added. "We are so proud and honored to be a part of the LA Marathon. As Hussle would say, ‘Life is a marathon, run a lap.'"



People who want to run to support the foundation can register as well. The foundation also wants to help sponsor those who can't afford the marathon fees. The LA Marathon is happening on March 17, 2024, which is about two weeks before the anniversary of Nipsey Hussle's death.

