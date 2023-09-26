Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' Before NFL Game: Report

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to Swift attending Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (September 24), sources claiming to have direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ on Monday (September 25).

The website said Swift, 33, and Kelce, 33, aren't "officially" dating, but claimed the singer got along "very well" with the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, when the two were spotted together in a luxury suite during the Chiefs' 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Donna Kelce was reported to have described Swift as a "lovely person" after meeting her.

Swift reportedly hasn't met Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, according to the source. The singer's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium came days after Kelce confirmed that he had invited her to a game amid reports that the two had been "quietly hanging out" while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show last Thursday (September 21).