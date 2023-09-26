Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' Before NFL Game: Report
By Jason Hall
September 26, 2023
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to Swift attending Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (September 24), sources claiming to have direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ on Monday (September 25).
The website said Swift, 33, and Kelce, 33, aren't "officially" dating, but claimed the singer got along "very well" with the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, when the two were spotted together in a luxury suite during the Chiefs' 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Donna Kelce was reported to have described Swift as a "lovely person" after meeting her.
Swift reportedly hasn't met Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, according to the source. The singer's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium came days after Kelce confirmed that he had invited her to a game amid reports that the two had been "quietly hanging out" while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show last Thursday (September 21).
We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023
"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..
We'll see what happens in the near future"
🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw
Jarrett Payton, the son of late Pro Football Hall of Famer and Bears all-time leading rusher Walter Payton, shared a video of Swift walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce after Sunday's game.
Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023
"Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL," Payton wrote on his X account.
Earlier this month, a source claiming to have knowledge of the situation told The Messenger.com that Kelce was "quietly hanging out" with Swift recently.
"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," the source said. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."
Kelce had previously claimed that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and unsuccessfully attempted to give it to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce explained to his brother on their New Heights podcast in July.