WATCH: Taylor Swift Spotted Leaving Arrowhead Stadium With Travis Kelce

McAfee brought up the rumor and Kelce's retelling of a story that he had previously attended Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert at Arrowhead Stadium and attempted to give her a bracelet with his phone number.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit' so we'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce said at the time.

Kelce's apparent confirmation came hours after his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, told a radio show that he thought the rumors were "100% true" after previously addressing them on the Thursday Night Football postgame show after the Eagles' 34-28 win against the Minnesota Vikings and addressed the rumors for the first time.

"Everybody, please stop asking my brother about my love life," Kelce said jokingly.

Last week, a source claiming to have knowledge of the situation told The Messenger.com that the younger Kelce was "quietly hanging out" with Swift recently.

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," the source said. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Kelce had previously claimed that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and unsuccessfully attempted to give it to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce explained to his brother on their New Heights podcast in July.