Texas Has The Most Gorgeous Beach Towns In The Country

Texas, often associated with vast deserts and sprawling ranches, might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of beautiful beach towns. However, the Lone Star State has a well-kept secret. It is home to some of the most gorgeous beach towns in the entire country.

What defines a great beach town? Certainly, according to a new Stacker list, access to pristine beaches is a must, but the appeal extends beyond the shoreline. Texas beach towns offer a blend of indoor and outdoor activities to entertain visitors of all ages. The state's warm climate ensures that beachgoers can enjoy the sun and surf for an extended season.

While states like Hawaii and Florida often steal the spotlight in beach town rankings, Texas offers a unique coastal experience. To be considered a beach town, each city had to have at least one beach on the Environmental Protection Agency's National List of Beaches. This list includes over 6,000 beaches across the United States, ensuring a high standard of water quality.

Stacker's rankings consider various factors, including the number of beaches near a city, the total shoreline, weather patterns, swim season duration, beach-related businesses, unemployment rates and median home prices. Texas beach towns shine brightly in these categories, showcasing their appeal beyond the typical coastal destinations.

Texas beach towns offer a unique blend of natural beauty, recreational opportunities and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. So, the next time you're planning a beach getaway, consider what the Texas coast has in store for you. They might just surprise you with their stunning landscapes and vibrant communities.

#73. Sargent, Texas

Number of beaches: 1

Beach length: 9.59 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees

Median home price: $215,700

#56. Quintana, Texas

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 8.85 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $250,300

#54. Portland, Texas

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 4.35 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.5 degrees

Median home price: $190,600

#38. Lamar, Texas

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: .96 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.7 degrees

Median home price: $173,500

#29. Port Aransas, Texas

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 12.17 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees

Median home price: $448,300

#26. South Padre Island, Texas

Number of beaches: 8

Beach length: 9.75 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 86.3 degrees

Median home price: $364,300

#19. Surfside Beach, Texas

Number of beaches: 3

Beach length: 15.33 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $198,300

#15. Palacios, Texas

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 2.37 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees

Median home price: $161,800

#8. Freeport, Texas

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 15.75 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $143,600

#6. Texas City, Texas

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 8.85 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $159,900

#5. Aransas Pass, Texas

Number of beaches: 5

Beach length: 5.50 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees

Median home price: $160,900

#4. Jamaica Beach, Texas

Number of beaches: 4

Beach length: 20.85 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $280,400

#3. Bolivar Peninsula, Texas

Number of beaches: 17

Beach length: 27.21 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $244,300

#2. Galveston, Texas

Number of beaches: 17

Beach length: 49.18 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

Median home price: $250,800

#1. Corpus Christi, Texas