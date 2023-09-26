Tory Lanez In 'Great Spirits' While Announcing New Music From Prison

“With all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man," he continued. "And I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. And I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I feel like this a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one we want the most: the Alone at Prom Deluxe.”



It's been nearly two years since Lanez dropped his 80s-inspired Alone at Prom album. The project already comes with 11 songs including "'87 Stingray" and "The Color Violent." Since then, he released his Sorry 4 What album and teamed up with Trippie Redd last month for "Hurts Me." There's currently no confirmation on when the deluxe version will drop.



His thoughts on life behind bars appear to negate a report from Page Six that said he "fears for his life and safety in prison." A source close to the situation told the outlet that Lanez thinks "he is an easy and direct target" due to his celebrity status. Based on his latest message, it looks like he's adjusting well to his new life.