Tory Lanez In 'Great Spirits' While Announcing New Music From Prison
By Tony M. Centeno
September 26, 2023
Tory Lanez isn't letting his prison ruin his music career.
On Monday, September 25, the imprisoned singer posted a message he recorded while he serves his 10-year sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. In the message, Lanez tells fans that he's doing a lot better than he was at the county jail where he was on lockdown for 24 hours in "a half-sized cell" with no windows or mirrors. He also shares that he's got plenty of new music, videos and projects on the way. The first project he promised is the deluxe edition of Alone at Prom.
“With all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man," he continued. "And I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. And I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I feel like this a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one we want the most: the Alone at Prom Deluxe.”
It's been nearly two years since Lanez dropped his 80s-inspired Alone at Prom album. The project already comes with 11 songs including "'87 Stingray" and "The Color Violent." Since then, he released his Sorry 4 What album and teamed up with Trippie Redd last month for "Hurts Me." There's currently no confirmation on when the deluxe version will drop.
His thoughts on life behind bars appear to negate a report from Page Six that said he "fears for his life and safety in prison." A source close to the situation told the outlet that Lanez thinks "he is an easy and direct target" due to his celebrity status. Based on his latest message, it looks like he's adjusting well to his new life.