Tory Lanez's New Mugshot Surfaces After He's Transferred To State Prison
By Tony M. Centeno
September 20, 2023
Tory Lanez has arrived at a state prison to serve out his 10-year prison sentence, and he doesn't seem too happy about it.
On Wednesday, September 19, TMZ posted the artist's new mugshot after he was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif. yesterday. In the photo, Lanez still rocks his signature nose ring, but he doesn't appear to show any emotion. His hair has grown out a lot since he was last seen without his beanie. The new photo comes several days after he was denied bond by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge while his new legal team tries to appeal his decade-long sentence.
Lanez was found guilty of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm last December. He spent most of the year trying to appeal the conviction and secure a new trial with a different legal team but he was unsuccessful. After his attorneys filed motion after motion over the past eight months, a judge scheduled his sentencing hearing where Lanez and other supporters had an opportunity to persuade the judge not to impose the prosecution's recommended 13-year sentence.
Community leaders and artists like Iggy Azalea wrote letters in support of a lower sentence. Once all the testimonies were done, the judge gave Lanez 10 years behind bars at a state prison. The artist is currently working to appeal his sentence, but he will have to wait it out in his prison cell.