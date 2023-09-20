Tory Lanez's New Mugshot Surfaces After He's Transferred To State Prison

Lanez was found guilty of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm last December. He spent most of the year trying to appeal the conviction and secure a new trial with a different legal team but he was unsuccessful. After his attorneys filed motion after motion over the past eight months, a judge scheduled his sentencing hearing where Lanez and other supporters had an opportunity to persuade the judge not to impose the prosecution's recommended 13-year sentence.



Community leaders and artists like Iggy Azalea wrote letters in support of a lower sentence. Once all the testimonies were done, the judge gave Lanez 10 years behind bars at a state prison. The artist is currently working to appeal his sentence, but he will have to wait it out in his prison cell.