Two California Beaches Named Among The 'Dirtiest Beaches' In The World

Trash and dirty water might not be the first things that come to mind when you picture yourself lounging on a beach in California, but this is the harsh reality for a few coastal destinations scattered throughout the Golden State.

According to a list compiled by Travels WL, the dirtiest beaches in California are Doheny State Beach and San Francisco Bay. Doheny State Beach ranked 9th for trash along the shore, and San Francisco Bay ranked 19th for the pollutants and harmful chemicals found in the water. Both areas are so polluted that they are considered to be two of the dirtiest beaches on planet Earth.

Here's what Travels WL had to say about Doheny State Beach and San Francisco Bay:

Doheny State Beach

"Doheny State Beach is one of the dirtiest beaches in the world. The beach is littered with tons of trash, including empty plastic bottles and bags, fast food containers, and cigarette butts."

San Francisco Bay

"The San Francisco Bay area is one of the most polluted places on Earth. The bay contains harmful chemicals, metals, and pollutants from factories and cars. This makes it a dangerous place to swim, snorkel, or dive."

For a continued list of the dirtiest beaches across the globe visit travelswl.com.