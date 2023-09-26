Will Smith And Joyner Lucas Are Working On An Album Together

"Dear hero. I never thought I’d ever meet you," Lucas wrote. "Still trips me out that I grew up idolizing you, to then me making a record about my admiration and respect for you, to then you asking me to create a whole album with you. 💿 HAPPY BIRTHDAY @willsmith 🎈🍰 Love you til the end of time my dear brother 🙏 💪"



Will Smith hasn't released an album in 18 years so the fact that he's working on a new project is news within itself. The last verse fans heard from him was on the official remix to Lucas' song "Will," which dropped in 2020. Prior to that, Smith appeared on Marc Anthony's "Esta Rico" with Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam's "Live It Up" in 2018. His last solo record was "Get Lit" in 2017.



Meanwhile, Joyner Lucas is preparing to release his next album Not Now, I'm Busy. He recently dropped his latest single "Seventeen," which is a tribute to the late Mac Miller.