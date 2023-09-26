Will Smith And Joyner Lucas Are Working On An Album Together
By Tony M. Centeno
September 26, 2023
Joyner Lucas has been hard at work on his own LP, but it looks like he's got something cooking with Will Smith.
On Monday, September 25, the Massachusetts native celebrated The Fresh Prince's birthday by posting a special message to him on Instagram. He included a video of him with Smith working on a song together as they sat in front of a piano. While you can't hear exactly what they're working on, you can tell Lucas raps a verse he wrote on his phone and consults with Smith about it. In his caption, the ADHD rapper expresses his gratitude for Will and reveals what they're up to.
"Dear hero. I never thought I’d ever meet you," Lucas wrote. "Still trips me out that I grew up idolizing you, to then me making a record about my admiration and respect for you, to then you asking me to create a whole album with you. 💿 HAPPY BIRTHDAY @willsmith 🎈🍰 Love you til the end of time my dear brother 🙏 💪"
Will Smith hasn't released an album in 18 years so the fact that he's working on a new project is news within itself. The last verse fans heard from him was on the official remix to Lucas' song "Will," which dropped in 2020. Prior to that, Smith appeared on Marc Anthony's "Esta Rico" with Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam's "Live It Up" in 2018. His last solo record was "Get Lit" in 2017.
Meanwhile, Joyner Lucas is preparing to release his next album Not Now, I'm Busy. He recently dropped his latest single "Seventeen," which is a tribute to the late Mac Miller.