Angelina Jolie Opens Up About 'Healing' After Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her family life since her divorce from actor Brad Pitt. In a new interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that being a mother "saved" from going down a "much darker" path in life.

“I was 26 when I became a mother,” Jolie said in the interview published on Wednesday, September 27th. “My entire life changed. Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently. I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be. Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family.”