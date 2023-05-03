Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Rare Comment About Ex Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her past relationship with Brad Pitt. During an appearance on an episode of the always juicy Call Her Daddy podcast, the Goop founder reflected on getting engaged two years after they met on the set of Se7en in 1994.

“One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina. … I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled,” Paltrow told host Alex Cooper per Us Weekly. However, their engagement was called off just months later.

“I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue," Paltrow shared. “I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else. When I look back I really was a kid, really more than most 22, 24 years old I meet now. I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were.”

Paltrow added that she was "totally heartbroken" about their split but also felt it was right, citing their nine-year age gap as a reason for the breakup. “It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard,” she explained. “There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me so he was far more … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place.”