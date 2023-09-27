Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best breakfast sandwich in each state, "from simple sausage sandwiches on slice bread to biscuits, bagels, and French toast stuffed with sweet or savory fillings."

So which restaurant in Georgia has the best breakfast sandwich?

The Red Eyed Mule

Located near Atlanta, The Red Eyed Mule serves up an amazing lineup biscuits and burgers, but its Miami Hangover was named the best of the best breakfast sandwich in the state. However, it's not available every day so you may want to double check with the restaurant first if you're really craving the indulgent sandwich.

The Red Eyed Mule is located at 430 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The Red Eye Mule is a no-frills American diner with counter service and great-value burgers and brunch food. Frequent special Miami Hangover isn't available every day but, when it is on the menu, it's the best breakfast sandwich in Georgia. It starts with a huge, crisp, and fluffy biscuit and is filled with Angus beef, smoked in-house with pecan wood, plus an egg and gravy."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best breakfast sandwich in each state.