Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so what better way to jump start your day than with a delicious, hearty meal at one of the best breakfast restaurants in the state!

LoveFood searched around the country for the best breakfast joints, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"America's breakfasts are legendary. From eggs Benedict and pancakes to burritos, beignets, and rice bowls, the diversity of dishes on offer is so ginormous that you could live off breakfast for the rest of your days and never be bored."

So which Georgia restaurant was named the best breakfast joint in the state?

Atlanta Breakfast Club

Given the name, it's no surprise that this Atlanta eatery serves up an incredible breakfast selection, including chicken and waffles, southern eggs Benedict, shrimp and grits, full southern breakfast, pancakes and more. The restaurant has a 4.5 star rating on Google with nearly 7,000 reviews.

Atlanta Breakfast Club is located at 249 Ivan Allen Jr Boulevard NW in Atlanta.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The food at Southern-style breakfast and lunch spot Atlanta Breakfast club is described by customers as phenomenal. Dishes such as well-seasoned, crispy fried chicken with Belgian waffles and syrup, and the huge peach cobbler French toast, along with the party atmosphere (thing DJs and mimosas), add up to long, but worth it, wait times. Visit in the week or early in the day — it might be a little less busy."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best spots around the country for breakfast.