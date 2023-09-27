North Carolina Eatery Named The Best French Restaurant In The State

America is filled with restaurants offering a taste of different cuisines from around the world, like flavorful and spicy Mexican dishes to indulgent pasta creations that will convince you to book the next plane to Italy. Tar Heel State residents wanting to expand their adventurous palates, or anyone who simply wants to treat themselves to a nice meal, can even find some incredible French dishes without having to step foot out of North Carolina.

24/7 Wall St. searched around the country for top-tier French restaurants honoring authentic traditions and compiled a list of the best spot in each state serving up popular cuisine like escargot, pâté, French onion soup, Boeuf Bourguignon and soufflé.

According to the list, the best French restaurant in all of North Carolina is Bouchon, located in Asheville. 24/7 Wall St. suggests sampling the assiette de deux pâtés maison, poulet rôti au thym, or pain perdu à la mode. This restaurant has a 4.6 star rating on Google and over 1,350 reviews. Bouchon is located at 62 N. Lexington Avenue in Asheville.

Here's how the site determined its list:

"To compile a list of the best French restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and ratings on sites including Gayot, Michelin, Tasting Table, Time Out, Culture Trip, Business Insider, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sources. In making our final choices, we considered not only various markers of quality (star ratings, effusive critical praise, etc.) but also, insofar as it could be determined, the fidelity each establishment pays to authentic French culinary traditions, whether classical or contemporary."

