Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

By Sarah Tate

September 27, 2023

Photo: bhofack2/iStock/Getty Images

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best breakfast sandwich in each state, "from simple sausage sandwiches on slice bread to biscuits, bagels, and French toast stuffed with sweet or savory fillings."

So which restaurant in Ohio has the best breakfast sandwich?

Fox in the Snow Cafe

Fox in the Snow serves up an amazing line up coffee and pastries, but its Souffléd Egg was named the best of the best breakfast sandwich in the state. Fox in the Snow has several locations around Columbus. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Looking for an exceptional egg sandwich? Quaint, vine-covered Fox in the Snow is your spot. Flavorful and filling, the cafe's take on the classic features souffléd egg, spinach, garlic aioli, and bacon in crusty ciabatta. Customers say they haven't found a better version elsewhere — and that you simply haven't lived until you've tried this breakfast treat. As well as spot-n sandwiches, the café is known for its pastries and coffee, and has three outposts, plus Icarus Sandwich Shop, which is also in Columbus."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best breakfast sandwich in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.