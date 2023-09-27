Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best breakfast sandwich in each state, "from simple sausage sandwiches on slice bread to biscuits, bagels, and French toast stuffed with sweet or savory fillings."

So which restaurant in Ohio has the best breakfast sandwich?

Fox in the Snow Cafe

Fox in the Snow serves up an amazing line up coffee and pastries, but its Souffléd Egg was named the best of the best breakfast sandwich in the state. Fox in the Snow has several locations around Columbus. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.