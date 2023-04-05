Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so what better way to jump start your day than with a delicious, hearty meal at one of the best breakfast restaurants in the state!

LoveFood searched around the country for the best breakfast joints, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"America's breakfasts are legendary. From eggs Benedict and pancakes to burritos, beignets, and rice bowls, the diversity of dishes on offer is so ginormous that you could live off breakfast for the rest of your days and never be bored."

So which Ohio restaurant was named the best breakfast joint in the state?

Maplewood Kitchen and Bar

Cincinnati's Maplewood Kitchen and Bar may have a menu that spans all day, but its selection of breakfast served all day — including Maplewood Hash, Chicken Tinga, Avocado Toast and Eggs Your Way — is not to be missed! The restaurant has a 4.6 star rating on Google with over 2,300 reviews.

Maplewood Kitchen and Bar is located at 525 Race Street in Cincinnati.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Modern Maplewood Kitchen and Bar is a brightly lit, ultra-casual restaurant where you order at the counter and seat yourself. It's open all day, but it's particularly good for breakfast. The lemon ricotta pancakes with seasonal fruit, berry compote, maple syrup, and grass-fed butter are highly recommended, and the avocado Benedict, which has sliced avocado in place of salmon, is another popular punt."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best spots around the country for breakfast.