Sexyy Red Speaks On Dropping New Song For 'Rap Sh!t' Season 2 Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
September 27, 2023
Sexyy Red is back with a brand new single from the soundtrack for Issa Rae's latest popular TV series.
On Wednesday, September 27, Issa Rae's music platform Raedio announced the plans for the soundtrack inspired by the latest season of HBO's "Rap Sh!t." As part of the announcement, Raedio released the lead single from the soundtrack "No Panties" by Sexyy Red. The "Pound Town" rapper unleashes her usual gritty bars all over the bass-bumping club banger produced by YA & Snacks of The Breed. The official music video is also set to drop this week ahead of the soundtrack, which is slated to drop in November.
“I’m happy that I got to work on ‘No Panties’ for Rap Sh!t,” Sexyy Red said in a statement. “It’s just me having fun on the beat and talking my s**t. It’s just like the show: the rap girls running this s**t.”
Rap Sh!t: The Mixtape (Soundtrack from the Max Original Series, S2) aims to fuse original music that appears in the series and performed by lead characters Shawna (Aida Osman) & Mia (KaMillion), with other tracks crafted by Rico Nasty, Kaliii, Maiya The Don, and more. Other artists like Guapdad 4000, NCognita and Suni MF plus producers like Danja, Bankroll Got It, and HitKidd will also contribute to the project.
This is the fifth song Sexyy Red has appeared on this month alone. Earlier this week, she dropped her single "Shake Yo Dreads" and its accompanying video. She also teamed up with Moneybagg Yo for "Big Dawg," Lil Durk for "Hellcats SRTs 2" and Young Nudy, 21 Savage & Latto for "Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)."
Listen to "No Panties" below and look out for the soundtrack on November 3.