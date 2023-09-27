Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Relationship With Taylor Swift
By Jason Hall
September 27, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke his silence on his relationship with Taylor Swift during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast released on Wednesday (September 27).
“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up," Kelce said when asked by his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, to address Swift's appearance in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside their mother, Donna Kelce, on Sunday (September 24). “That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs.”
Swift, 33, was shown excitedly celebrating Kelce's 3-yard touchdown reception during FOX's live broadcast of the Chiefs' 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears before later walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with the All-Pro tight end.
“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end… Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”
"Let's f***ing gooooooo" Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's TD
Kelce, 33, said his life has seen a significant change since recently being linked to Swift, one of the famous pop superstars on the planet.
“What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life, I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like The [Pat] McAfee Show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.
“So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”
On Monday (September 25), TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the signer attending Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium. The website said Swift and Kelce aren't "officially" dating, but claimed the singer got along "very well" with the tight end's mother when the two were spotted together in a luxury suite on Sunday.
The singer's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium came days after Kelce confirmed that he had invited her to a game amid reports that the two had been "quietly hanging out" while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show last Thursday (September 21).
We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..
"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..
We'll see what happens in the near future"
🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw
Earlier this month, a source claiming to have knowledge of the situation told The Messenger.com that Kelce was "quietly hanging out" with Swift recently.
"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," the source said. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."
Kelce had previously claimed that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and unsuccessfully attempted to give it to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce said on a New Heights podcast episode released in July.