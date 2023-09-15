Jason Kelce Addresses Rumor Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Rumor
By Jason Hall
September 15, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce addressed rumors that his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.
The older Kelce appeared alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts on the Thursday Night Football postgame show after the Eagles' 34-28 win against the Minnesota Vikings when Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez asked about the center's brother and a "a certain pop star."
"I've seen these rumors, I cannot comment. Ever since [the E! reality show] Catching Kelce everybody's been infatuated with Travis' love life. I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with," " Jason Kelce said before laughing.
Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 😂@TonyGonzalez88 | #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iHHqDvWC9B— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023
On Tuesday (September 12), a source claiming to have knowledge of the situation told The Messenger.com that the younger Kelce was "quietly hanging out" with Swift recently.
"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," the source said. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."
Kelce, 33, had previously claimed that he made a bracelet with his phone number on the beads and unsuccessfully attempted to give it to Swift, also 33, when he attended her Eras Tour in July.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce explained to his brother on their New Heights podcast in July.
Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings— New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023
Rumors of a potential relationship between Kelce and Swift come months after her breakup with The 1975 singer Matty Healy in May, who she dated after her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn in April.
Kelce was inactive for the NFL Kickoff Game last Thursday (September 7) night due to a bone bruise. The four-time first-team hadn't previously missed a game since his rookie season in 2013.
Kelce recorded more than 1,000 yards for the seventh consecutive season, a record for the tight end position, while also leading all tight ends in receptions (110) and receiving touchdown (12), before his second career Super Bowl win in February.