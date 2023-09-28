Acclaimed Washington Eatery Named One Of 2023's Best New Restaurants

With the year winding down, dozens of culinary experts and news outlets look back on the last several months on which restaurants stood out the most. Longtime magazine Bon Appetit is no exception as the recently released its 2023 list of the "Best New Restaurants." Writers say put the spotlight on 24 eateries "packed with creativity right now" and embody the best of dining.

Only one restaurant in Washington State got a spot on the list, and that honor goes to Seabird! Ali Francis penned the glowing recommendation for this newcomer:

"The serene 35-minute ferry ride from Seattle to Bainbridge Island gives you the distinct sense that you’re headed somewhere special—and you are. A short walk from the terminal, Seabird feels less like a restaurant and more like a fairy-tale cabin in the forest, complete with a wood-fired oven smoldering in the open kitchen. Focused cooks deftly shuck tide-tumbled oysters, and moody wallpaper in the dining room features the island’s iconic conifer trees poking through fog. Chef-owner Brendan McGill’s meticulously sourced menu is a heartfelt tribute to the Pacific Northwest. Earthy seaweed focaccia bounces like a sponge as you swipe it through whipped wakame-spiked butter. Fragrant leche de tigre clings to albacore ceviche. Yuzu-and-koji-marinated king salmon from the nearby Neah Bay arrives like a little gift, wrapped in sugar kelp and served with sweet kale raab. After a few briny MSG martinis, the boat ride home will rock you to sleep like a (very satisfied) baby."