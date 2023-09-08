Renowned Washington Eatery Named One Of America's Best Restaurants

The United States is home to hundreds of thousands of restaurants, ready to serve hungry Americans and carve out their mark. While they vary widely in appeal and cuisine, very few get national praise and even accolades to commemorate their achievements.

If you consider yourself a huge foodie, The Manual has a list for you. The website rounded up the 25 best restaurants in America. Writers say, "We’re pretty pleased with this list, made up of restaurants all over the country that impress in a variety of ways, from culinary and hospitality facets to just plain being iconic."

A Washington restaurant got the spotlight, as well: Joule! Here's why writers are gushing about this eatery:

"Marrying American and Korean cuisine, Joule is what proper fusion is all about. The Rachel Yang project plates everything from scallion pancakes with smoked salmon roe and smoked tofu with honshimeji confit to miso black cod and a bavette steak with lemongrass pesto. It’s not just the talk of Northlake in Seattle, it’s one of the better restaurants in all of the Pacific Northwest."