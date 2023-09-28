'Family Feud' Contestant Convicted Of Wife's Murder Defends Marriage Joke

The former 'Family Feud' contestant convicted of his then-estranged wife's murder defended making a joke about marriage while appearing on the show.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, addressed the now infamous clip of himself answering "saying 'I do,'" when asked by host Steve Harvey "what's the biggest mistake you made on your wedding day?" during an interview with Erin Moriarty for an upcoming episode of '48 Hours' set to air on Saturday (September 30).

“It wasn’t said with any malice or bad intentions. It was supposed to be funny,” Bliefnick said.

“Steve Harvey looked at me, like: ‘Oh, you’re gonna be in trouble,’ and I even said that,” Bliefnick added. “And I said: ‘Hey, it’s not me, I love my wife.’ And I mean, I looked right at the camera and said, ‘I love my wife,’ and looked at the camera and said, ‘Honey, I love you.'”

“It was supposed to be humorous. It wasn’t supposed to be anything other than that,” he added.

Bliefnick was convicted of first-degree murder and home invasion in relation to the February death of his then-estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, in March before being sentenced by Illinois Judge Robert Adrian to natural life in prison, the state's harshest punishment, in August.