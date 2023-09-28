Influencer 'Meatball' Arrested After Livestreaming Looting Mayhem

A social media influencer was among the 52 people arrested in relation to massive looting in Philadelphia after she livestreamed herself encouraging others when the incidents took place.

Dayjia Blackwell, 21, better known by her online persona of 'Meatball,' was charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, riot, criminal mischief, criminal use of communication facility, receipt of stolen property and disorderly conduct, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to 6ABC on Thursday (September 28). A total of 52 people, including three juveniles, were taken into custody in relation to the incident, according to Philadelphia Police Department First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.

Blackwell appeared to be cheering on the looters and shouted "free iPhones" as a large crowd robbed the Apple store located in Center City Tuesday (September 26) night at around 8:00 p.m. The 21-year-old was also seen walking with the crowd as it drove to other areas and moved to other stores, which was reported to include the Apple store located near 15th and Chestnut streets, a Lululemon in the same area and a Footlocker.