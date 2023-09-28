Influencer 'Meatball' Arrested After Livestreaming Looting Mayhem
By Jason Hall
September 28, 2023
A social media influencer was among the 52 people arrested in relation to massive looting in Philadelphia after she livestreamed herself encouraging others when the incidents took place.
Dayjia Blackwell, 21, better known by her online persona of 'Meatball,' was charged with burglary, conspiracy, criminal trespass, riot, criminal mischief, criminal use of communication facility, receipt of stolen property and disorderly conduct, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to 6ABC on Thursday (September 28). A total of 52 people, including three juveniles, were taken into custody in relation to the incident, according to Philadelphia Police Department First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.
Blackwell appeared to be cheering on the looters and shouted "free iPhones" as a large crowd robbed the Apple store located in Center City Tuesday (September 26) night at around 8:00 p.m. The 21-year-old was also seen walking with the crowd as it drove to other areas and moved to other stores, which was reported to include the Apple store located near 15th and Chestnut streets, a Lululemon in the same area and a Footlocker.
🚨#WATCH: As Philadelphia Instagram Influencer known as Meatball' Livestreams herself in front of 13k viewers looting multiple stores⁰— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 27, 2023
📌#Philadelphia #PA
A Instagram influencer who has over 125,000 followers and is known in Philadelphia community as Meatball, livestreams… pic.twitter.com/MbbLwCB1aA
Because of the tactical response and good work by our officers last night, 52 individuals were arrested including 3 juveniles and 2 guns recovered. Criminal behavior should never be acceptable in our city because our communities deserve better!— John M. Stanford (@PPDCommish) September 27, 2023
"She may be responsible for a lot of other people being arrested because she encouraged those folks and they were, quite frankly, dumb enough to engage and participate and there are going to be consequences for that," Stanford said of Blackwell's involvement via NBC Philadelphia.
Stanford said the looting wasn't related to a peaceful protest that took place earlier in the day after charges were dismissed against an officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry, 27, over what was deemed as a lack of evidence, according to NBC Philadelphia. Blackwell was reported to have since been released from jail after posting bail.