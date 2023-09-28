Lorde Reflects On 10 Years Of 'Pure Heroine': 'I Was So Tired'

Lorde's iconic debut album Pure Heroine turned 10 on September 27, and to celebrate the milestone the New Zealander reflected on that time in her life for her latest email update to fans (via NME).

“It felt like I pulled everything off by the skin of my teeth,” she wrote. “Every week was the most exciting week of my whole life, I was so tired and still didn’t have a winter coat and took everyone clamouring for a piece of me completely for granted. I had zero cultural context, had no idea if an interview or TV show was huge or small, and so breezed through it all truly not giving a f**k.”

Touring in support of the album was Lorde's "favorite part" of the cycle because she got to meet many of her fans for the first time. “[There were] hours and hours of hugs after the show,” she reminisced. “[That’s] where it started to feel real for me.”

The singer-songwriter was only 16 at the time, and Pure Heroine ended up being one of the best selling albums of 2013.

Lorde has since released two more albums: 2017's Melodrama and 2021's Solar Power. She recently broke a two-year social media hiatus, which has fans convinced she's working on new music.