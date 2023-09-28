Queen And Adam Lambert Tease 'Ambitious' New Tour

By Katrina Nattress

September 29, 2023

Fire Fight Australia Bushfire Relief Concert
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Queen and Adam Lambert are kicking off another North American leg of their Rhapsody tour next week, and this run of shows promises to be "even more ambitious" than its predecessors.

“We’re still calling our show the Rhapsody Tour, but the content has evolved massively from when you last saw it," guitarist Brian May teased. "New toys, new takes, but all the hits and more.”

“I consider it a beautiful twist of fate that I was put on a path that aligned me with Brian and Roger," Lambert added. "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

“Adam is certainly a real force on stage. It’s been nothing but a riotously funny and enjoyable journey with him," Taylor gushed. "He is simply one of the best vocalists in the world – FACT!”

See the full list of tour dates below

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES

Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 

Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena 

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena 

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center 

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center 

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center 

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center 

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena 

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center 

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium 

Queen
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.