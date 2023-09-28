Queen And Adam Lambert Tease 'Ambitious' New Tour

Queen and Adam Lambert are kicking off another North American leg of their Rhapsody tour next week, and this run of shows promises to be "even more ambitious" than its predecessors.

“We’re still calling our show the Rhapsody Tour, but the content has evolved massively from when you last saw it," guitarist Brian May teased. "New toys, new takes, but all the hits and more.”

“I consider it a beautiful twist of fate that I was put on a path that aligned me with Brian and Roger," Lambert added. "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

“Adam is certainly a real force on stage. It’s been nothing but a riotously funny and enjoyable journey with him," Taylor gushed. "He is simply one of the best vocalists in the world – FACT!”

See the full list of tour dates below

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES

Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium