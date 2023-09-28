Queen And Adam Lambert Tease 'Ambitious' New Tour
By Katrina Nattress
September 29, 2023
Queen and Adam Lambert are kicking off another North American leg of their Rhapsody tour next week, and this run of shows promises to be "even more ambitious" than its predecessors.
“We’re still calling our show the Rhapsody Tour, but the content has evolved massively from when you last saw it," guitarist Brian May teased. "New toys, new takes, but all the hits and more.”
“I consider it a beautiful twist of fate that I was put on a path that aligned me with Brian and Roger," Lambert added. "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”
“Adam is certainly a real force on stage. It’s been nothing but a riotously funny and enjoyable journey with him," Taylor gushed. "He is simply one of the best vocalists in the world – FACT!”
See the full list of tour dates below
QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES
Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium