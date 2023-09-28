The Best Donuts In Texas

Donuts are a beloved treat across the U.S., with countless varieties to choose from. From extravagant creations to simple classics, there is a donut for every taste. LoveFood.com recently explored the best donut shops in each state, declaring a winning flavor as well as where to find it in every location!

For example, in the nation's capital, at District Doughnut, daily-made donuts featuring high-quality ingredients and a range of flavors, from traditional glazed to unique options like brown butter and salted dulce de leche, can be tasted.

The best donuts across the country showcase the diverse and delicious options available. Whether you prefer a classic glazed donut or crave something more adventurous, there is a perfect donut waiting for you in your state. So, next time you have a sweet tooth, treat yourself to the best donut Texas has to offer.

But what exactly is the best donut in Texas?

Here is what LoveFood.com has to say:

The donuts served from Gourdough’s two vintage Airstream trailers, which have the words ‘Big. Fat. Donuts.’ emblazoned on the side, are nothing short of epic. The menu offers a few donut holes for dessert, but it’s the savory options – including a range of donut sandwiches and even donut burgers – that punters really love. In particular, the Mother Clucker – perfectly crisp fried chicken in honey butter and served with a hot garlic donut – really gets people talking. Or clucking…"