U2 Shares 'Atomic City': 'It's A Love Song To Our Audience'

As U2 prepare to christen the Sphere in Las Vegas, they shared a new song, "Atomic City," which is a nod to 1950s Vegas. At that time, nuclear fascination swept the States and the city promoted itself as a center of atomic tourism because it was so close to the Nevada Test Site.

Musically, "Atomic City" pays homage to '70s post punk, namely Blondie, who the band says influenced and inspired them. Its chorus gives a nod to her hit "Call Me." But at its heart, Bono says the new song is "a love song to our audience …’where you are is where I’ll be.’”

The song follows the release of Songs of Surrender, which reimagines 40 classic U2 tracks for a new era. Listen to "Atomic City" below.