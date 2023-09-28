Young M.A Opens Up About Overcoming Recent Health Issues

After the concerning video went viral, fans tried to come up with various issues she could've been going through at the time. She eventually decided to address her fans and told them that she had recently been hospitalized over personal health issues.



"As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years," Young M.A. said in a statement. "I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time, but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future. Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus documentary..Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good! -M.A."



The following month, the New York native revealed that she's been sober and on the road to living a much healthier life. Based on her recent photo, it looks like she's way better off than she was at the beginning of the year. See what Angela Yee had to say about Young M.A's life update below.