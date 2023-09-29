2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Lineups Revealed
By Taylor Fields
September 29, 2023
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year — and along with the coming holiday season is the return of the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One.
This year's tour will feature performances from a star-studded lineup including Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida and more, making stops in Tampa, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.
Fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.
For the ninth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Eligible Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets and exclusive experiences through a special Capital One cardholder presale in each city and can also redeem rewards for curated ticket packages on Capital One Entertainment. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One cardholder presale begins Tuesday, Oct. 3rd, at 10am local time and runs through Thursday, Oct. 5th, at 10am local time, or while presale tickets last. Presale info and tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.
Capital One cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase (while supplies last) to attend an exclusive pre-show event at the Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. stops, which includes a private performance by iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artists Niall Horan, Big Time Rush and OneRepublic depending on the city, complimentary food and drinks, and more.
All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, Oct. 6th at 12pm local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall. See the full list of tour dates and their respective lineups below.
The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One Schedule:
Tampa, Florida – Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena
The star-studded lineup features: Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii and Lawrence
Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena
The star-studded lineup features: Jelly Roll, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, LANY, Paul Russell, Kaliii and P1Harmony
Los Angeles – Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at the Kia Forum
The star-studded lineup features: Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony
Chicago – Monday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena
The star-studded lineup features: Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE and Kaliii
Detroit – Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena
The star-studded lineup features: Usher, Jelly Roll, Lil Durk, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Doechii, Kaliii and (G)I-DLE
New York – Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden
The star-studded lineup features: Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner and Melanie Martinez
Boston – Sunday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden
The star-studded lineup features: SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE
Washington, D.C. – Monday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena
The star-studded lineup features: OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Flo Rida, Melanie Martinez, David Kushner, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE
Philadelphia – Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center
The star-studded lineup features: Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner and (G)I-DLE
Atlanta – Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena
The star-studded lineup features: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii and NCT DREAM
Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida – Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Amerant Bank Arena, Ft. Lauderdale
The star-studded lineup features: Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY, David Kushner, Kaliii and Paul Russell