2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Lineups Revealed

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year — and along with the coming holiday season is the return of the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One.

This year's tour will feature performances from a star-studded lineup including Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida and more, making stops in Tampa, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

Fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.

For the ninth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Eligible Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets and exclusive experiences through a special Capital One cardholder presale in each city and can also redeem rewards for curated ticket packages on Capital One Entertainment. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One cardholder presale begins Tuesday, Oct. 3rd, at 10am local time and runs through Thursday, Oct. 5th, at 10am local time, or while presale tickets last. Presale info and tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

Capital One cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase (while supplies last) to attend an exclusive pre-show event at the Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. stops, which includes a private performance by iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artists Niall Horan, Big Time Rush and OneRepublic depending on the city, complimentary food and drinks, and more.

All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, Oct. 6th at 12pm local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall. See the full list of tour dates and their respective lineups below.