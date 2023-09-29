Photos: Meet The Stars Of The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Lineup
September 29, 2023
The holiday season is approaching fast — and so is the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One. The Jingle Ball tour features Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida and more! You won’t want to miss the chance to see some of this year's hottest artists rock the stage throughout the tour.
Fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.
For the ninth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Eligible Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets and exclusive experiences through a special Capital One cardholder presale in each city and can also redeem rewards for curated ticket packages on Capital One Entertainment. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One cardholder presale begins Tuesday, Oct. 3rd, at 10am local time and runs through Thursday, Oct. 5th, at 10am local time, or while presale tickets last. Presale info and tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.
Capital One cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase (while supplies last) to attend an exclusive pre-show event at the Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. stops, which includes a private performance by iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artists Niall Horan, Big Time Rush and OneRepublic depending on the city, complimentary food and drinks, and more.
All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, Oct. 6th at 12pm local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall. Get to know the lineup below!
Olivia Rodrigo
LA, New York
Olivia Rodrigo is the youngest artist ever to win three Grammy Awards in one night. She took home the trophies for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist at the 2022 ceremony for her debut album Sour.
Growing up, she loved One Direction and even admitted to writing fan fiction about the group in middle school.
Niall Horan
Tampa, LA
Niall’s debut single, “The Town,” is not only the first song ever written by the singer, but the first single of any 1D member.
The title of his song, “You Could Start a Cult” was inspired by a true crime series. “I always try and write weird stuff like that, then see if I can flip it on its head and make the song [itself] not as dark as the title,” the performer explained to Rolling Stone.
AJR
LA, Miami
Brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan, formed the band AJR and started out busking in New York City's Washington Square Park.
Ryan Met experiences synethesia, where (in this particular case) he sees/visualizes colors, shapes and textures with sounds.
Sabrina Carpenter
LA, New York, Boston, Atlanta
When she was 10, she started posting videos of herself singing Christina Aguilera and Adele songs on YouTube.
In 2019, she won the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival for her leading role in the movie "The Short History of the Long Road".
Miguel
LA
More than 12 years after its release and its original chart run, Miguel’s hit song “Sure Thing” resurged thanks to newfound attention on TikTok and skyrocketed to No. 1.
Miguel has co-written songs like Musiq Soulchild and Mary J. Blige’s "If You Leave".
Doechii
Tampa, Dallas, LA, Chicago, Detroit, New York, DC, Philly
Jaylah Hickmon, known by her stage name Doechii, rose to fame in the mainstream music scene with the release of her single “Persuasive” in March 2022.
Doechii initially intended to invite Doja Cat to feature on one of her songs. However, fate had a different plan, as Doja Cat herself requested Doechii to join her on her forthcoming tour as a supporting act.
Flo Rida
Dallas, LA, Detroit, Boston, DC, Atlanta, Miami
Upon completing high school in 1998, Flo Rida delved into the study of business management. However, it wasn’t long before he decided to immerse himself fully in the music industry.
The rapper founded a charity named “Big Dreams For Kids," and his youth football league has “over 10,000 kids” involved.
(G)I-DLE
LA, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, DC, Philly
Soyeon and Miyeon were the voices of two members of the virtual group K/DA alongside Madison Beer, which is inspired by K-pop and developed by Riot Games.
The group takes an active role in the creation of their own music, with Soyeon notably contributing to the writing and production of a significant portion of their songs.
P1Harmony
Dallas, LA
Their fandom name is P1ece, which means that the ‘last piece’ to P1Harmony’s perfection is the fans, who are indispensable.
They have a series on their YouTube channel called ‘P1ustyle H’ in which they do covers.
Nicki Minaj
Chicago, Atlanta
Nicki made history by becoming the first female solo artist with seven songs simultaneously in the top 100.
Over the course of her career, Nicki Minaj has developed a number of alter egos, each with their own distinct personality and aesthetic. These include Chun-Li, Harajuku Barbie, and Roman Zolanski, among others.
Kaliii
Tampa, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Miami
In February 2022, Kaliii went on tour alongside rappers Latto, Saucy Santana, and Asianae.
She collaborated with the K-pop group Fifty Fifty on the song "Barbie Dreams" for the Barbie movie album in July 2023.
Usher
Detroit
Usher was born in Texas but was raised in Tennessee. The town of Chattanooga dedicated a street to the singer in honor of the Tennessee native, known as Usher Raymond Parkway.
The singer has won 8 Grammy Awards. He won his first Grammy in 2001 for "U Remind Me," which was nominated for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.
Jelly Roll
Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, New York, DC, Philly
Jason DeFord, better known as Jelly Roll, adopted the moniker after being given it by his mother when he was a young child.
In 2023, his single “Son of a Sinner” won him three CMT Awards.
Lil Durk
Detroit
Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, is the lead member and founder of the collective and record label Only the Family.
Lil Durk collaborated with J. Cole on the song “All My Life” which they performed live together for the first time at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
SZA
New York, Boston
SZA is an acronym derived from the Supreme Alphabet. The name stands for “sovereign” or “savior,” “zigzag” and “Allah”.
At the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, SZA’s debut album Ctrl earned her four nominations, including Best New Artist.
OneRepublic
New York, Boston, DC, Philly
In addition to his work with OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder has written and produced songs for a number of other artists since the mid-2000s, including U2, Beyoncé, Leona Lewis, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Adele.
Onerepublic’s debut single “Apologize” gained significant popularity when it was remixed by Timbaland.
Pentatonix
New York
Pentatonix was formed in 2011 and subsequently won the third season of NBC’s The Sing-Off.
In February 2023, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
David Kushner
New York, Boston, DC, Philly, Atlanta, Miami
To promote his song "Daylight," Kushner created a TikTok trend called "You look happier; what happened." People posted photos of themselves looking happy and content, then pointed the camera at their partner to show that they were the reason for their happiness. The trend took off and went viral.
David Kushner has cited The Lumineers, The National, Mumford & Sons and Bon Iver as musical inspirations.
Melanie Martinez
New York, Boston, DC
Melanie’s debut album, “Cry Baby” is a visual concept album about a character named Cry Baby, who is a fantasy version of Melanie.
The singer dropped a new look with her album “Portals” in 2021. Melanie emerged as CryBaby, also known as “The Creature”.
NCT Dream
Boston, DC, Atlanta
NCT Dream is the 3rd sub-unit of the group NCT.
The song that inspired RenJun to become an artist is EXO’s “Don’t Go”.
Big Time Rush
Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, New York, DC, Philly
“Ask You Tonight” and “Weekends” were written by all 4 members of BTR on the same snowboarding trip to Big Bear in 2023.
The band wrote "Forget You Now" while on tour in Miami with plans to create a Spanglish track, but when they arrived later than expected and all the co-writers had already left, they decided to write “Ask You Tonight”, entirely in English.
Ice Spice
Atlanta
Ice Spice spoke candidly to Paper Magazine about how her father's own underground rap career influenced her, saying, "He definitely inspired me to want to record."
Ice Spice's stage name is a reflection of her love for spicy food. She said in an interview that she chose it because it rhymes and it's a reminder of her favorite thing to eat.
Paul Russell
Tampa, Dallas, Miami
Paul, who previously worked in finance at a tech company, left that job in the summer of 2023 to pursue his music career full-time.
He recorded two albums under the name Paulitics; Primary Colors (2016) and Scarlet Love (2017).
LANY
Dallas, Miami
LANY’s name is an acronym for Los Angeles/New York. “I started thinking about our beautiful country of America and the two great cities on opposite ends of the coast and the spectrum of culture and vibes. So we landed on L-A-N-Y, LANY.”
In 2014, LANY anonymously released two songs, "Hot Lights" and "Walk Away". According to Klein in an interview, the band started getting emails from record labels within a week of their release.
Lawrence
Tampa
Lawrence has been creating and performing music together for a decade. Clyde Lawrence tells ET Online, "It really started very organically, out of, like, every single person that will be playing at stadiums and arenas with us this fall, are also people that literally played at basement parties with us 10 years ago. And there's something really special about being able to experience that with our friends.”
Gracie and Clyde’s father, Marc Lawrence, wrote the movie Miss Congeniality and at just five-years-old, Clyde wrote the pageant song that is featured in the movie.
Zara Larsson
Tampa
Zara Larsson won the Swedish version of Got Talent at the age of 10, which was her first big break into the music industry.
She has often spoken about her admiration for Beyoncé, citing her as a major influence and even referring to herself as a ‘Beyoncé activist’.
Teddy Swims
Tampa
Shania Twain said she absolutely loved his viral cover of her song "You're Still The One."
His high school theater experience, which included performances in musicals such as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Shakespeare plays, helped him discover his passion for performing.