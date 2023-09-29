Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead At 90

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the oldest U.S. senator and the longest-serving from the state of California, has died at the age of 90, ABC 7 Insider Phil Matier confirmed on Friday (September 29).

Feinsten's political career included many monumental victories including becoming the first woman president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman mayor of San Francisco and one of the first two women concurrently elected to the U.S. Senate from the state of California along with Barbara Boxer.

"Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics," said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) via ABC 7.

Last month, Feinstein was reportedly hospitalized after tripping and falling in San Francisco, TMZ reported. The website said the severity of Feinstein's injuries weren't determined at the time of its initial report.

Feinstein had dealt with several health issues during the past year which included being absent from the Senate for nearly three months while battling shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis. In May, Feinstein told a reporter "I haven't been gone" upon her return to Congress and appeared to be confused during a recent Senate hearing in which a colleague told her "just say aye" while voting on an $823 billion military budget.