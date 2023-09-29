Donuts come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, from plain donuts glazed with a sweet icing to donut holes offering concentrated bites of flavor to large treats with fun and and unique toppings. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best donuts around the country, compiling a list of the best of the sweet treat in each state that range from classically traditional to uniquely interesting.

According to the site, the best donut in Georgia is the triple raspberry donut from Five Daughters Bakery in Atlanta. This bakery, which often rotates out flavors, even has a donut cam where you can see what donuts they have on offer for the day. Five Daughters Bakery has multiple locations in Atlanta and Nashville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Five Daughters Bakery serves a range of tempting paleo donuts which are free of grains, gluten, dairy and sugar. It's best known as the home of the hundred-layer donut, made fresh each day with croissant-style layers, like a cronut, though. There's usually a handful of seasonal specials on offer, alongside menu staples like the Triple Raspberry... The bakery has two Atlanta locations and several in Tennessee too."

Check out LoveFood to see the full list of where to find the best donut in each state.