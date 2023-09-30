Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Confirm Relationship In Gucci Campaign

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 30, 2023

Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny surprised the world with a high-profile declaration of their romantic relationship through a glamorous Gucci campaign. The power couple showcased Gucci's Valigeria collection, featuring travel bags and suitcases, in a series of stunning photos.

In one image, Kendall, 27, radiates joy while perched on a luggage cart surrounded by Gucci suitcases, with Bad Bunny, 29, sharing in her laughter while pushing the cart. The airport backdrop adds a touch of adventure.

Another photo carries a paparazzi-esque vibe, capturing the couple elegantly ascending an escalator, fully adorned in Gucci attire and sunglasses. Kendall even holds a physical ticket, adding to the mystique.

Despite their prior low-key approach to their relationship, the pair have been spotted at concerts, basketball games, and even Coachella, where they were photographed riding horses together. They've occasionally displayed some public affection, all while maintaining a veil of secrecy around their romance.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Bad Bunny firmly declined to divulge details about his relationship with Jenner, expressing his desire to keep his personal life private. His stance reflects their commitment to letting their love story unfold on their terms.

