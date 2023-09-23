Kendall Jenner Does The Impossible After Cute Outing With Beau Bad Bunny

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 23, 2023

FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, Hosted By FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner In West Hollywood, CA
Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner's schedule was jam-packed!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a whirlwind day at Milan Fashion Week.

First, she made a front-row appearance with Bad Bunny at Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 show.

However, only a short while later that day, Jenner took to the Versace runway, showcasing her elegance in a sleeveless white mini dress with a dazzling neckline. She completed her look with a white handbag and a chic 1960s-style high ponytail. Talk about a transformation!

Before her stylish escapades, when Bad Bunny and Jenner debuted as a couple at the Gucci show, he donned a laid-back outfit with a beige beanie, while Jenner rocked a beige coat, red leather purse and matching shoes.

Recently, the pair was spotted on a dinner date in New York City, bundled up for the autumn chill.

They initially sparked romance rumors after a double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Their love story blossomed as they went horseback riding together in California and accompanied each other at Coachella.

Their public appearances often featured coordinated outfits, including at the Met Gala after party and a Lakers game. Truth be told, love is definitely in the air for this charming A-list couple!

Bad Bunny
