Pink Abruptly Cancels Concert Due To Health Concern

Pink, along with several other artists, has had to rearrange her fall tour dates due to health concerns.

In a heartfelt social media post, the pop star shared the unfortunate news of the postponement of her Texas concert, citing a severe sinus infection and the doctor's recommendation against performing. She expressed her deep disappointment, saying, "I'm very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight. I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show."

Swiftly responding to the situation, Pink rescheduled her concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, originally set for September 29, to Sunday, November 26. She assured fans that previously purchased tickets would remain valid and promised an outstanding performance.

Closing her message, Pink conveyed another apology and shared her sincere feelings, saying, "I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. It is never my intention. Sending you all love."

Fellow artist Brandi Carlile, who has been Pink's opener on this tour, showed support with emojis in the comments.

Fans also offered their best wishes for her swift recovery and recognized the tough decision she made, acknowledging her unwavering commitment to her work and her audience.