Post Malone Hospitalized, Forced To Cancel Show After Previous Stage Fall

Post Malone canceled his planned Boston show just an hour before he was scheduled to hit the stage, according to Page Six. The rapper took to social media to reveal that he was hospitalized a week after falling on stage.

He addressed the audience in a message posted on Twitter. "...today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before," he wrote. "I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

The rapper continued, "We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight. I'm so f---ing sorry." Malone promised that everyone's tickets for the show would be valid for an upcoming rescheduled date.