At Least 13 Killed After Fire Tears Through 3 Nightclubs

At least 13 people have died in relation to an incident in which a fire tore through three adjoining nightclubs in the Spanish city of Murcia overnight, local officials confirmed on Sunday (October 1).

The incident took place at the Teatre nightclub in Atalayas, Ayuntamiento de Murcia, the city's Emergency Coordination Center, announced in a translated post shared on its X account. Clouds of smoke were shown rising from the venue in images and videos shared by Bonmberos Murcia, the city's local fire department, on its X account.

Part of the venue's roof appeared to be destroyed in photos shared on the social media platform. A total of 40 firefighters and 12 vehicles were deployed to the scene early Sunday morning, the fire department confirmed.