At Least 13 Killed After Fire Tears Through 3 Nightclubs
By Jason Hall
October 1, 2023
At least 13 people have died in relation to an incident in which a fire tore through three adjoining nightclubs in the Spanish city of Murcia overnight, local officials confirmed on Sunday (October 1).
The incident took place at the Teatre nightclub in Atalayas, Ayuntamiento de Murcia, the city's Emergency Coordination Center, announced in a translated post shared on its X account. Clouds of smoke were shown rising from the venue in images and videos shared by Bonmberos Murcia, the city's local fire department, on its X account.
Part of the venue's roof appeared to be destroyed in photos shared on the social media platform. A total of 40 firefighters and 12 vehicles were deployed to the scene early Sunday morning, the fire department confirmed.
Los servicios de emergencias amplían a seis los fallecidos en el incendio ocurrido en la discoteca Teatre, en Atalayas, y continúan trabajando. pic.twitter.com/FybbJFpK7H— Ayuntamiento de Murcia (@AytoMurcia) October 1, 2023
🔴 Extinguido incendio discoteca zona atalayas, seguimos trabajando en la zona. pic.twitter.com/U1DnRjDRor— Bomberos Murcia (@BomberosMurcia) October 1, 2023
Ayuntamiento de Murcia said 13 people were killed and four others experienced injuries in relation to the blaze. The department also warned that the total number of fatalities could rise as search efforts continued, noting that a team of psychologists was working to assist relatives of the victims.
⚫️Lamentamos comunicar que los fallecidos en el incendio de Atalayas ascienden a 13 personas.— José Ballesta (@Ballesta_Murcia) October 1, 2023
Los servicios de emergencias continúan trabajando en la zona.
Spain's National Police Department shared a translated post on its X account offering "condolences to the family and friends of the victims."
Los especialistas de @policia científica y judicial se han desplegado en la discoteca de #Murcia donde se ha producido un incendio esta madrugada para investigar las causas— Policía Nacional (@policia) October 1, 2023
Hasta ahora hay 11 fallecidos
Nuestras condolencias a los familiares y amigos de las víctimas… pic.twitter.com/KBXtYqFbNq
The casualties were located in the Fonda nightclub, which was reported to have sustained the most damage among the three adjoining venues, including a collapsed roof, Spanish National Police officer Diego Seral told Reuters.