Former Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield Dead At 57

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at the age of 57, the team announced on its X account Sunday (October 1) afternoon.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family," the team wrote.

Wakefield, a knuckleball specialist, pitched in the majors for 19 seasons, which included 17 with the Red Sox organization, winning two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 and making an All-Star appearance in 2009. The Florida native finished his career with a 200-180 record, 4.41 ERA and 2,156 strikeouts.