Former Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield Dead At 57
By Jason Hall
October 1, 2023
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at the age of 57, the team announced on its X account Sunday (October 1) afternoon.
"Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family," the team wrote.
Wakefield, a knuckleball specialist, pitched in the majors for 19 seasons, which included 17 with the Red Sox organization, winning two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 and making an All-Star appearance in 2009. The Florida native finished his career with a 200-180 record, 4.41 ERA and 2,156 strikeouts.
Wakefield's death came days after former teammate Curt Schilling revealed that the pitcher was dealing with health issues without his family's permission.
"We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield," the Red Sox said in a statement obtained by CBS Sports on Thursday (September 28). "Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission. Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time."