WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes AEW Debut At 'WrestleDream'
By Jason Hall
October 2, 2023
WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the 'WrestleDream' pay-per-view event Sunday (October 1) night.
Edge, who was referred to by his real name, Adam Copeland, confronted his longtime friend and tag-team partner Christian Cage after he retained the TNT championship in his main event victory against Darby Allin. CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan confirmed Copeland's signing with a graphic shared on his X account.
"Welcome to the Aewon team! "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching #AEWWrestleDream TONIGHT!" Khan wrote.
Copeland, 49, had won 31 total championships, the most of any wrestler in WWE history, during his tenure with the company, which includes a record seven World Heavyweight Championship reigns, as well as four WWE Championship reigns.
The Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland has arrived in #AEW!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Copeland made his final WWE appearance on the August 18 episode of SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto, having announced that his contract would be expiring in September one day prior. The Canadian wrestler was signed exclusively to WWE since 1996, which included his early retirement due to a neck injury in 2011 and return to the ring in 2020.
All Elite Wrestling has emerged as the biggest competition to WWE since its launch in 2019.