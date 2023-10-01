WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes AEW Debut At 'WrestleDream'

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the 'WrestleDream' pay-per-view event Sunday (October 1) night.



Edge, who was referred to by his real name, Adam Copeland, confronted his longtime friend and tag-team partner Christian Cage after he retained the TNT championship in his main event victory against Darby Allin. CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan confirmed Copeland's signing with a graphic shared on his X account.

"Welcome to the Aewon team! "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching #AEWWrestleDream TONIGHT!" Khan wrote.

Copeland, 49, had won 31 total championships, the most of any wrestler in WWE history, during his tenure with the company, which includes a record seven World Heavyweight Championship reigns, as well as four WWE Championship reigns.