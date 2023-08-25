Video Shows Booker T Learning Of Bray Wyatt's Death During Podcast

A heartbreaking video shared online shows two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T learning the news of Bray Wyatt's death in real time during the live stream of his 'Hall of Fame' podcast Thursday (August 24).

Booker T, a six-time world champion who currently works as a commentator for WWE's NXT program, was notified by co-host Brad Gilmore that Wyatt, 38, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, had passed after he shared stories in tribute of Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk, who died at the age of 79 one day prior.

"You said Bray Wyatt's passed away?" Booker asked Gilmore with a look of shock on his face before going silent and closing his eyes while shaking his head in disbelief.