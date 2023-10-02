A-List Actress Girlfriend Spotted With Josh Allen's Mom

Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld was spotted with Josh Allen's mother over the weekend amid her reported relationship with the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

Steinfeld and Lavonne Allen were tagged alongside Lindsey Vega, the founder of the Bills-inspired boutique Leveled Up Buffalo, in a post shared by the store's Instagram account on Saturday (September 30). The post was shared hours before Allen led Buffalo to a 48-20 win against the AFC East Division rival Miami Dolphins, throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing, while also recorded 17 yards and a touchdown on four rushing attempts.