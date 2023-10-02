Foo Fighters Announce Massive Stadium Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

Foo Fighters may still be on the road playing the festival circuit, but they've already got their sights set for next summer. On Monday (October 2), the band announced a massive 2024 stadium tour dubbed the "Everything Or Nothing" tour. The cross-country trek starts off with a two-night stand at New York's Citi Field on July 17 and 19 and wraps up on August 18 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. As if that news isn't exciting enough on its own, the Foos are also bringing some exciting acts along with them: L7, Mammoth WVH, The Hives, Alex G, Amyl and the Sniffers, and The Pretenders.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Foo Fighters "Everything Or Nothing" US Tour Dates

07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *#

07/19 – New York, NY @ Citi Field ^+

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^+

07/23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^+

07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park *#

07/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field *$

08/03 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field *#

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park ^@

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ^+

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *@

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park *@

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *@

* = w/ The Pretenders

^ = w/ The Hives

# = w/ Mammoth WVH

@ = w/ Alex G

+ = w/ Amyl and the Sniffers

$ = w/ L7