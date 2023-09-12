Foo Fighters Add Two New North American Cities To 2023 Tour

Foo Fighters are gearing to tour Australia in November, but before they jet to the other side of the world Dave Grohl and company still have more North American shows up their sleeves. On Tuesday (September 12), the band announced two new cities to their itinerary: Santa Barbara on September 28 and Houston on October 7.

The tour dates come in addition to a summer full of festival appearances. The Foos are still slated to play Sea.Hear.Now, Louder Than Life, Ohana Fest, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The tour is the band's first since drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically died last March. In June, they released their first album since his passing, the aptly titled But Here We Are. Josh Freese is currently playing drums for the Foos. See a full list of North American tour dates below.

Foo Fighters 2023 North American Tour Dates

9/15/23 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/17/23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now

9/19/23 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/21/23 Louisvillle, KY @ Louder Than Life

9/23/23 Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/28/23 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/1/23 Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/3/23 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/5/23 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/7/23 Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/10/23 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/14/23 Austin, TX @ ACL Festival