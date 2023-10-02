Iconic Washington City Ranked Among America's Best Foodie Destinations

By Zuri Anderson

October 2, 2023

Close up of a woman's hand squeezing lemon juice on to a fresh oyster, enjoying a scrumptious meal in a restaurant. Eating out lifestyle
Photo: d3sign / Moment / Getty Images

It's no secret that some people travel to different places just so they can experience local cuisine or famous restaurants. While most big-name cities can be considered foodie destinations, some places stick out because you can stay within your budget and enjoy some good eats.

If you're looking to visit one of these destinations, WalletHub has the scoop on the best foodie cities in America. The website states, "To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 28 key indicators of foodie-friendliness. Our data set ranges from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita."

A popular city in Washington state broke into the Top 10: Seattle! Coming in the No. 10 spot, the Emerald City got high marks in the "Diversity, Accessibility, & Quality" category, which measures how many different types of eateries, shops, and events are in the location. Seattle also got kudos for having plenty of craft breweries and wineries.

Here are America's top 10 best foodie cities, according to the study:

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Portland, Oregon
  3. Sacramento, California
  4. Miami, Florida
  5. San Francisco, California
  6. Tampa, Florida
  7. San Diego, California
  8. Las Vegas, Nevada
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Seattle, Washington

Wondering if your city made the cut? Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.